Sindh Govt declares public holiday on Labor Day May 1st

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Government of Sindh has declared 1st May 2023 (Monday) as a Public Holiday throughout the province of Sindh on the occasion of Labour Day.

The public holiday is declared for all offices, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh, except essential services, said a statement on Thursday.