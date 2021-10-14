Sindh govt declares public holiday on Oct 19 on account of Rabi ul Awal 12

The Sindh government Wednesday announced public holiday on Rabi ul Awal 12, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), falling on October 19, 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Sindh government Wednesday announced public holiday on Rabi ul Awal 12, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), falling on October 19, 2021.

The provincial government has declared public holiday for all the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils, except essential services and offices engaged in COVID-19 emergency, under its administrative control, said a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department here.