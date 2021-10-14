UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Declares Public Holiday On Oct 19 On Account Of Rabi Ul Awal 12

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

The Sindh government Wednesday announced public holiday on Rabi ul Awal 12, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), falling on October 19, 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Sindh government Wednesday announced public holiday on Rabi ul Awal 12, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), falling on October 19, 2021.

The provincial government has declared public holiday for all the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils, except essential services and offices engaged in COVID-19 emergency, under its administrative control, said a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department here.

More Stories From Pakistan

