Sindh Govt Declares Sept 01 As Public Holiday On Shah Bhittai's Annual Urs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Sindh Govt declares Sept 01 as public holiday on Shah Bhittai's annual urs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Government has declared Friday (September 01) as a public holiday across the province on the occasion of the annual urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, all offices, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh will remain closed on Friday(Sept 01).

