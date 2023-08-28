KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Government has declared Friday (September 01) as a public holiday across the province on the occasion of the annual urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, all offices, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh will remain closed on Friday(Sept 01).