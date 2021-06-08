Sindh govt declares vaccination mandatory for all its citizens

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) The Sindh government after relaxing Coronavirus restrictions has declared vaccination mandatory for all its citizens across the province.

The government authorities have given two weeks time to all organisations, offices and businesses to get their employees and staff vaccinated. The random checks will take place when the two weeks are up.

Sindh had gone earlier under Coronavirus restricts for two weeks. The Sindh home department had given relaxation to the traders, the public including the opening of beaches and had issued a notification of change in the timing of lockdown.

All educational institutions including schools have reopened for classes 9 and above a day earlier with 50 per cent capacity while shops and markets have been allowed to remain open till 8 pm instead of 6pm. However, all the shopkeepers and staffers must get vaccinated for the Coronavirus.

The authorities have also allowed restaurants to remain opened until 12 am but the restaurant will have to ensure that there was sufficient distance between people sitting in the outdoor areas.

Beaches as well as the Sea view for recreational purposes and all the salons and beauty parlours have also been reopened.

Marriage halls can host outdoor weddings with an upper limit of 150 guests from June 11 and amily subject to complying with all coronavirus standard operating procedures.

The government called for the strict implementation of coronavirus, including the mandatory wearing of mask in public places and not allowing any business, customer and individual without masks, observing social distance, frequent hand washing and hand sanitization apart from vaccination.

Like before, business will remain closed for two days on Friday and Sunday for Karachi. For the rest of Sindh, commissioners may declare any two days from Friday, Saturday and Sunday as closed days.