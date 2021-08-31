Sindh Govt Declares Vaccination Mandatory For IX To XII Students
Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:28 PM
School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), Government of Sindh has declared COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students of IX to XII
The notification said this which was issued here on Tuesday.
The SELD has directed its regional directors to extend full cooperation to the District Health Officers (DHOs) regarding the vaccination of students from grade IX to XII, it stated.
Officials were also directed to provide space and necessary facilities to the team of health department.