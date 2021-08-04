UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Delays LG Pols Deliberately: Zaman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman on Wednesday said that PPP-led government is intentionally delaying and not holding Local body polls in the province.

He said that the provincial government was bound by the constitution to hold local government elections within 120 days.

PTI leader said that PPP was feared of being wiped out from the province. 'We are grateful to the honorable court for hearing of PTI's petition.' He expressed these views while talking to journalists.

He said that the people of the province were not being provided with clean drinking water.

'We are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing coronavirus vaccine to the entire province,' he added.

