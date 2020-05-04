UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Destroys Education, Health, Small Industries: Safia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:42 PM

Sindh govt destroys education, health, small industries: Safia

PTI activist Sukkur chapter, Ms Safia Baloch on Monday has said in a COVID-19, Sindh government has been complete failed to impose lockdown in the province

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :PTI activist Sukkur chapter, Ms Safia Baloch on Monday has said in a COVID-19, Sindh government has been complete failed to impose lockdown in the province.

Talking to APP here, she said due to lockdown, small industries were being destroyed.

"She appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice on forceful lockdown in Sindh".

Ms Baloch further said the Sindh government has also completely destroyed the quality of education. Even today, she said the health system in the province was not good.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Sukkur Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

42 seconds ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

35 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

49 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi violates rule of “Social di ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

2 hours ago

Minister reviews data of COVID-19 patients in ICUs ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.