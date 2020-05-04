Sindh govt destroys education, health, small industries: Safia

PTI activist Sukkur chapter, Ms Safia Baloch on Monday has said in a COVID-19, Sindh government has been complete failed to impose lockdown in the province

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :PTI activist Sukkur chapter, Ms Safia Baloch on Monday has said in a COVID-19, Sindh government has been complete failed to impose lockdown in the province.

Talking to APP here, she said due to lockdown, small industries were being destroyed.

"She appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice on forceful lockdown in Sindh".

Ms Baloch further said the Sindh government has also completely destroyed the quality of education. Even today, she said the health system in the province was not good.