Sindh Govt Directs To Establish Flood Relief Camps In Varsities

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Sindh Universities Minister Ismail Rahu has issued a letter to the Vice Chancellors of 27 universities while directing all the government and private universities of the province to set up flood relief camps to collect funds, clothes, food and required things for rain-flood-affectees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Universities Minister Ismail Rahu has issued a letter to the Vice Chancellors of 27 universities while directing all the government and private universities of the province to set up flood relief camps to collect funds, clothes, food and required things for rain-flood-affectees.

Ismail Rahu said that the funds, clothes, food and other goods collected from the universities should be distributed among the affectees, said a communique here on Saturday.

He further advised that if any Faculty member who wants to help the affectees can help them because It is our national duty to stand by our sisters and brothers in this trying time.

Ismail Rahu also advised to establish medical camps on the premises of universities, so that rain and flood affectees can be helped.

