Sindh govt directs to offer Taraweeh prayers at home

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has issued an order/directive to offer Taraweeh prayers at home in Ramazan after consultations and inputs from the doctors and experts on Covid-19 as well as per agreement with Ulema, here on Friday.

According to an official order issued here, the provincial government keeping in view the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and consultations and inputs from the doctors and experts on Covid-19 as well as per the agreement with Ulema the government had directed all concerned that the Taraweeh Namaz/Prayers being not mandatory/Farz Namaz shall be offered at home as per sunnah.

The order shall come into force immediately with effect and will continue till further orders or till the end of Ramazan.

An action in accordance with law as per section 4 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014 would be taken against a person if found violating any of the instructions contained in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner, Assitant Commissioner, as well as personnel of law enforcement agencies not below the rank of inspector of police (or of equivalent rank for other law enforcement agencies) are empowered under section 3 (1) of the said Act totake any legal action on any contravention of the order or dicrections/notices issuedincluding action under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860.