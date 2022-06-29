Sindh govt directs wearing mask mandatory in secretariat

Sindh government, in the wake of recent surge in COVID-19 cases, made wearing of mask mandatory in premises of Sindh secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh government, in the wake of recent surge in COVID-19 cases, made wearing of mask mandatory in premises of Sindh secretariat.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, through a circular issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department on Wednesday, directed administrative secretaries of all the departments to ensure compliance of standard operating procedures in order to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

According to circular, all officers and officials of Sindh Secretariat shall wear masks and all the visitors were also required to wear masks in the premises while social distancing should be ensured in accordance with the SOPs notified time to time by the Government of Sindh.