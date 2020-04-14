Sindh govt distributes protective gear, kits to doctors in south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :On the instructions of the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government has distributed protective gear and kits to the hospitals of South Punjab.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has expressed concerns over COVID-19 confirmation in the medical staff of Nishtar Hospital Multan, said a press release issued by party secretariat.

He said the government of Sindh was distributing protective gear and kits in hospitals in south Punjab including Nishtar hospital, Erdogan hospital and Quarantine.

Sindh government also distributed protective gear and kits in the quarantine of district Jampur, he added.