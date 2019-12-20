UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Doing Significant Service In Education: Murtaza Baloch

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:06 PM

Sindh Govt doing significant service in education: Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that we must work together for educational development because we cannot achieve the goal of development without it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that we must work together for educational development because we cannot achieve the goal of development without it.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest at the sports gala and distribution awards ceremony in UC Konkar at CETC Gadap School, said a statement on Friday.

Ghulam Murtaza said that the extracurricular activities are also important for the students.

The Minister further said that it is even more exciting that the talent of school children in Konkar suburbs of Karachi is excellent which is manifestation of the hard work of their teachers and parents.

The Minister also distributed shields among the students on their outstanding performances.

