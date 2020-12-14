Sindh Govt e-portal for women entrepreneurs soon: Shehla Raza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shehla Raza on Monday said that her department will launch an e-portal soon to internationally promote the brilliant and fascinating work being done by women entrepreneurs of Sindh which would surely provide an effective platform for online marketing of various products from homes during the ongoing era of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the first meeting of KCCI's women entrepreneurs sub-committee at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, she said that due to increasing unemployment caused by coronavirus pandemic, it were the women and children who worst affected, said KCCI statement.

On the instructions of Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Zardari and Sindh Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Women Development Department was going to launch an e-portal platform for the women who were very capable and wanted to do something for their families so that they could easily promote and sell their products.

President KCCI M. Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President KCCI M. Saqib Goodluck, Vice President KCCI Shamsul islam Khan, Chairperson of KCCI's Women Entrepreneurs Subcommittee Durre Shahwar Nisar, Deputy Chairperson Mannal Jayyad Dar and a good number of other women entrepreneurs attended the meeting.

Women Development Minister further informed that Sindh Government was already providing micro loans to women entrepreneurs under a public-private initiative which yielded positive results as many women from the urban and rural areas of the province had benefited.

This micro loan facility, which started from just two districts, has now expanded to all 18 districts of Sindh.

"We are looking into the possibility of introducing more such easily accessible financing facilities for women with a view to provide a helping hand in an extraordinary situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic", she added.

She advised the women entrepreneurs not to stay confined to just textile designing and clothing but to go for other options as well.

Earlier, President KCCI M. Shariq Vohra appreciated Sindh Minister for Women Development's struggle for women rights and empowerment.

Welcoming Women Development Department's e-portal initiative, President KCCI suggested that members of KCCI's Women Entrepreneurs Subcommittee be taken on its board to make it more practical.

He, however, the roads in the city , in particularly in the downtown areas where most of commercial activities take place, were in bad condition. This has become a serious issue which required special attention of Sindh Government.

He emphasized on creating strong liaison between KCCI and Sindh Government so that the issues being suffered by Karachi's business community could be solved.