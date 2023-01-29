UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Earmarks Rs 472 Mln For Development Schemes Of Kotri SITE Area: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Secretary Industries and Commerce Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Sunday said the Sindh Government had earmarked Rs 472 million for the development schemes of Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district.

Addressing to the industrialists during a visit to Kotri SITE area, the Secretary assured that the government would soon undertake the development works in that industrial zone.

He informed that he had taken notice of the encroachments in the SITE area, adding that the SITE Engineer had been directed to remove them at the earliest.

"The department is going to form the liaison committees for Kotri, Nooriabad and Hyderabad SITE areas for better coordination between the government and the industrialists," he announced.

According to him, the representatives from each of those site areas and the officers of the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited would be members of the committee.

He told that the committees would meet once every month with the objective of resolving the issues and problems hampering the industrial activities in those zones.

The Managing Director SITE Limited Tariq Anwar Khokhar said the government could not deny that problems existed in the SITE areas.

He underlined the need for coordination between the industries and the government to address the problems.

The MD assured that action would be taken against encroachments. Responding to the complaints made by the President of Hyderabad SITE area Shahid Qaimkhani, the MD said he would soon visit the Hyderabad SITE zone to meet the industrialists and address their issues.

The acting Chairman of Kotri Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) also expressed his views and conveyed the problems to the Secretary and MD. Some other representatives of the industrialists also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier the Secretary handed over a fire tender vehicle to SITE Kotri.

