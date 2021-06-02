Sindh govt employs all resources to stop further spread of coronavirus: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo on Wednesday said that Sindh government was using all its resources to contain further spread of Coronavirus and the cooperation of industrialists in this regard was commendable. He said this while addressing a ceremony of North Karachi Site Association here.

On the occasion, Dhareejo also visited A. Moiz Khan Vaccination and PCR Testing Clinic for COVID-19 organized by North Karachi Site Association, said a statement.

Addressing the ceremony, Dhareejo said that factory owners should get their workers vaccinated as soon as possible and added, only vaccinated workers will be given work in the factory. He also stressed upon raising awareness among factory workers about vaccination.

Dhareejo, along with MD Site Munawar Ali Mahesar, Deputy Commissioner M.B Dharijo and other officers also inspected the site of the recent fire at the factory and issued instructions on the spot.