Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Government has enhanced the minimum wage for employees working on a continent basis with effect from July 01, 2023.

According to the notification issued here on Tuesday, with the approval of competent Authority i.e., Secretary GA, SGA&CD, minimum wages of contingent paid staff (working on a continent basis) have been enhanced from 25000 to 32000 per month with effect from July 01, 2023.