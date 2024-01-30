Open Menu

Sindh Govt Enhances Minimum Wage For Contingency Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM

The Sindh Government has enhanced the minimum wage for employees working on a continent basis with effect from July 01, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Government has enhanced the minimum wage for employees working on a continent basis with effect from July 01, 2023.

According to the notification issued here on Tuesday, with the approval of competent Authority i.e., Secretary GA, SGA&CD, minimum wages of contingent paid staff (working on a continent basis) have been enhanced from 25000 to 32000 per month with effect from July 01, 2023.

