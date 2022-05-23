UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Establishes 507 Heat Stroke Relief Centres

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 08:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has established 507 heat stroke relief centres across the province followed by spike in cases due to heat wave.

The relief centres were set up at various places in different districts to provide speedy medical aid to the heat stroke affected people, private channel reported.

Moreover, the government has deployed trained medical staff at the heat stroke relief centres to ensure best treatment facilities for patients.

Around 1400 people have been affected by the heat stroke during the last two weeks in various cities of the province, most of them in Shikarpur.

The vast majority of the victims were above 50 years of age with comparatively low resistance.

