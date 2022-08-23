Sindh govt establishes medical camps in union councils

Sindh Information Minister and CM's Focal Person for Rain Emergency, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the government had established medical camps in the flood affected areas of every union council of the province to provide treatment facilities to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister and CM's Focal Person for Rain Emergency, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the government had established medical camps in the flood affected areas of every union council of the province to provide treatment facilities to the people.

Talking to ptv, he said 30 districts were badly affected by flashed floods as the province had received 395 percent more rain than average during this monsoon season, adding rescue and relief efforts were underway in full swing in the affected areas.

The minister said the Sindh government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the flood-affected people and relief activities would be continued till their complete rehabilitation.

The Sindh chief minister directed all deputy commissioners to conduct survey to ascertain damages caused by the flood, he added.

The government had established relief camps and the rain-affected people were being shifted there besides ensuring provision of cooked food to them .

Memon said the chief minister was visiting every district to monitor the relief activities in the affected areas .

The government would start the repairing of infrastructure being damaged by rains in Karachi, he added.

He also requested the philanthropists, NGOs and wealthy people to generously contribute in the relief fund.