Sindh Govt extends all out support to SFA: Secy Food

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shahzad has said that Sindh Government was extending every possible support and resources to Sindh Food Authority to further improve its performance.

He said this on the occasion of giving two vehicles to the SFA in the Director General Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Office, said a statement on Wednesday.

Raja Khurram said that Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed that Sindh people should be provided with quality and adulteration-free food items.

He said that one vehicle has been given to Sukkur and Larkana divisions and the other to Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas special divisions.

Addressing the ceremony, Director General SFA Agha Fakhar expressed his gratitude to Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shahzad and expressed confidence that these vehicles will help further improve the performance of SFA.

He further said that we are making every possible effort to ensure the supply of quality and unadulterated food items to the people of Sindh.

To achieve this objective, teams have been formed at the district level to take continuous action against the elements involved in adulteration.