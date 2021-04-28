Sindh govt extends full cooperation to investors in province: Nasir

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday said that full protection and cooperation was being extended to investors in Sindh so that new employment opportunities could be created in the province and the living standards of the people is raised

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday said that full protection and cooperation was being extended to investors in Sindh so that new employment opportunities could be created in the province and the living standards of the people is raised.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting on Agriculture Research Center and Eco Farm on 1000 acres with an investment of US 300 million near Gujo/ Jungshahi district Thatta here at his office, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by PPP Thatta President Sadiq Ali Memon, MPA Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Forest Secretary Dr Badar Jamil Mendhro, Deputy Commissioner Thatta Usman Tanveer, SSP Thatta Dr Imran Khan, Chief Executive Officer OBOR Development Pakistan Brigadier Syed Bassim Saeed, Vice Chairman OBOR Shahid Feroze, MD Karachi Water board Asadullah Khanm, Pro. Dr. Muhammad Ismael Kumbhar Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar sindh agriculture University Tando Jam, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh MD Tourism and senior officials of Revenue, Highways and Irrigation Department.

Nasir said that this was the best project of the province which would promote modern agriculture and agri-tourism. The Sindh government will provide full support, the minister said and emphasized that local people should be given priority in the project and it should be taken forward in consultation with the elected local representatives.

The minister directed the district administration to take all necessary steps to prevent encroachment on the project site.

He directed the Chief Engineer Highways Hyderabad Tufail Palijo to complete the road infrastructure work leading to project site as soon as possible.

Earlier, Vice Chairman of OBOR Development Pakistan Shahid Feroze said in a briefing that his company had invested US 3,00 million for setting up a modern agriculture research center and eco-farm on 1,000 acres of land near Gujo / Jungshahi which will create 9,000 new employment opportunities with an impact of livelihood on 50,000 persons.

He said that under the project, an Intelligent Agri Research Campus will be set up in partnership with South China Agriculture University and an Agri Museum will also be set up at 40,000 square meters.

He further said that Agri adventure, use of drone technology in agriculture, tunnel farming, aquaculture are important features of the project while state of the art training courses related to forestry, wildlife and rural support program will be arranged.

He said that under the project, in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, research and other opportunities would be provided to the students of the university.