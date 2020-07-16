UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Extends Lockdown In Karachi Till August 15

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:45 PM

Sindh govt extends lockdown in Karachi till August 15

The Sindh government has advised the citizens to fully adhere to the SOPs to control spread of Coronairus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) The Sindh government extended Covid-19 restrictions until August 15 in a bid to stem the infections from spreading here on Wednesday.

The Sindh government made this decision after consultation with National Command and Operation Centre. National Coordination Council also decided to extend the lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus.

Sindh government made this decision under its powers in light of Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act. 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) to extend the lockdown.

Previously, Sindh government had extended the “smart lockdown” it had earlier imposed in several cities of province to July 15. Operational days/hours for businesses shall be as under in this period:

Business timings except pharmacies and essential services — Five days per week (Monday-Friday) from Morning to Maghreb (6am to 7pm).

Restaurants and cafes, etc — All days of the week (closed for customer dine-in and only take away and home delivery allowed) as follows:

i) Take away and home delivery (6am to 7pm)

ii) Home delivery only (7pm to 11pm)

The provincial government advised citizens to practice avoid coming out of houses from 7pm to 6am, wear a face mask when coming out to any public place, keep a distance of over 3 feet between persons at all times, wash hands frequently or use proper hand sanitiser, strictly adhere to distancing protocols while travelling by any transport, strictly adhere to SOPs at offices/workplaces, strictly adhere to all SOPs issued by the provincial and Federal governments from time to time.

