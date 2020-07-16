UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Extends Lockdown Until Aug 15

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:16 PM

Sindh govt extends lockdown until Aug 15

The Sindh government on Thursday extended the lock down or restrictions for Covid-19 prevention in line with the discussions at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the decision at the last meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

According to an order here, the provincial government in exercise of powers under section3 (1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act -2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015), in continuation of the order of even number dated 1 July 2020, has extended the lock down.

'The order shall remain valid till 15th August- 2020 unless changed earlier.'Further change, if any required, made in coordination or consultations with NCOC/NCC will be notified accordingly, the order adds.

More Stories From Pakistan

