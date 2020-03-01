UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Extends Schools Closure To March 13

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Sunday announced to extend closure of all educational institutes in the province up to 13th of this month as preventive measure against coronavirus epidemic.

Such a decision was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over 4th meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce here at the Chief Minister House, said an official statement.

Sindh Minister for Local Governments Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, the Commissioner Karachi, Representatives of World Health Organisation and of different private hospitals of the city, officers of Federal Investigation Agency, Civil Aviation Authority and National Database and Registration Authority.

