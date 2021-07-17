UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Extends Special Drive To Ensure SOPs Compliance To July 25

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

Sindh govt extends special drive to ensure SOPs compliance to July 25

The Home Department Sindh on Saturday decided to continue special drive to ensure compliance of Corona SOPs to July 25 amid likely increased movement and activities during Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Home Department Sindh on Saturday decided to continue special drive to ensure compliance of Corona SOPs to July 25 amid likely increased movement and activities during Eid-ul-Azha.

The additional chief secretary Home, Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, through an office order directed divisional and districts administration to take appropriate measures to ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs at tourist destinations, railway stations, bus stands, cattle markets, amusement and public parks, outdoor marriage ceremonies, and hotels, restaurants and cafes, besides already specified areas.

Compliance to mask wearing would be ensured through innovative means while only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to tourist destinations and areas during the specified period, the order read.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home further directed the administration that SOPs compliance drive- that was already in progress since July 09, 2021- should be backed by effective communication and embedded media teams for mass awareness and wider impact so that spread of the pandemic could be checked with cooperation of public.

Related Topics

Sindh Marriage Progress July Market Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan reopens border for Afghans ahead of Eid u ..

17 seconds ago

Anushka with Kohli obliges fan with a picture

5 minutes ago

PM Imran pays homage to Imam Bukhari in Samarkand

7 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood participates in World Heritage Com ..

37 seconds ago

Protesters Rally Against COVID-19 Passes in Paris ..

38 seconds ago

13 dead, 1,136 injured in road accidents across Pu ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.