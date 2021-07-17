Sindh govt extends special drive to ensure SOPs compliance to July 25

The Home Department Sindh on Saturday decided to continue special drive to ensure compliance of Corona SOPs to July 25 amid likely increased movement and activities during Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Home Department Sindh on Saturday decided to continue special drive to ensure compliance of Corona SOPs to July 25 amid likely increased movement and activities during Eid-ul-Azha.

The additional chief secretary Home, Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, through an office order directed divisional and districts administration to take appropriate measures to ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs at tourist destinations, railway stations, bus stands, cattle markets, amusement and public parks, outdoor marriage ceremonies, and hotels, restaurants and cafes, besides already specified areas.

Compliance to mask wearing would be ensured through innovative means while only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to tourist destinations and areas during the specified period, the order read.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home further directed the administration that SOPs compliance drive- that was already in progress since July 09, 2021- should be backed by effective communication and embedded media teams for mass awareness and wider impact so that spread of the pandemic could be checked with cooperation of public.