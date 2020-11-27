UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Extends Time For Business Community Till 8 Pm

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:33 AM

Sindh govt extends time for business community till 8 pm

Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has urged all the people to ensure use of masks in the markets due to Covid-19 situation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) The Sindh government allowed business community to remain their shops and markets open till 8 pm amid fears of Covid-19.

The Sindh government had earlier fixed 6:00 pm to shut down shops and markets but the local business community and Muttaheda Qaumi Movement (MQM) leadership pressurized the government to extend the business timings in the province by two hours.

Following the pressure, Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced that markets across the province would remain open till 8 pm.

He made this announcement on Twitter, saying that the market associations, shop owners and citizens would observe due regard for coronavirus SOPs and everyone from the shopkeeper to the buyer would wear a mask.

The day before, Sindh’s trade unions had given a three-day ultimatum to the Sindh government to reconsider its decision of closing markets at 6pm.

In a press conference with MQM leaders, the traders had said that they only sought a 2-hour extension in business hours but they would expand their protests if the Sindh government refuses this demand.

