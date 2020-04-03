Sindh Govt faces shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, testing kits for coronavirus: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government was facing shortage of Personal Protective equipment (PPEs) and testing kits for coronavirus

This he said while sharing his views in the Prime Minister's meeting through video link from Sindh CM's House, said a statement issued by spokesperson to the CM Sindh on Friday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the medical professionals working in Isolation centers and in the hospitals must be clad in PPEs to avoid infection risk, he said and added "the PPES available with the provincial government were running out, therefore more PPEs are required." In a reply, the Director General Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), said that he has sent the PPEs to Sindh and if more required he would arrange more kits.

The CM Sindh said "During the last 18 days 87 percent rise has been recorded in coronavirus cases and this is alarming and the pandemic needs more focused and collective efforts to control the situation." The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, CM Coordinator Haris Gazdar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Omer Bukhari, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Brigadier Sami of Corps-5, Secretary Investment Najam Shah, Dr Bari CEO of Indus Hospital and Prof Dr Faisal.

The chief minister said that 783 corona cases were reported till after noon of April 3.Out of which 342 cases are in 151 in Hyderabad, 273 in Sukkur, seven in Larkana, two in Ghotki, one Jacobabad and one in Dadu while six in Shaheed Benazirabad.

"If the figures of the cases of last 17 to 18 days are calculated it will show 87 percent rise in the infection."he informed CM Sindh termed the situation alarming and said it must be contained with collective efforts.

/Under the client status, 297 people are in isolation at their homes, 65 patients including 25 pilgrims have been cured while 11 succumbed to the virus infection.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed health department to issue necessary instructions to the Regional Blood Banks to provide blood for Thalassemia patients. "I am worried about the patients, particularly the children," he said and added they must be administered blood as per schedule.

The minister health assured the chief minister that she was issuing directives to RBCs for giving blood for Thalassemia patients.