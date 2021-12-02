Sindh govt failed in maintaining law & order: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Wednesday condemned target killing of secretary Sindh Bar Council Irfan Mahar and demanded to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while speaking to media at Chhipa mortuary Karachi where corpses of slain lawyer was kept, said that Sindh government has completely failed in maintaining law and order and protecting lives of citizens and in different areas of the province innocent people were being targeted.

He said that a law abiding lawyer was targeted and killed on a road and CCTV footage clearly showed that culprits involved in the heinous crime were trained terrorists. "It indicates a conspiracy aimed at dragging Sindh into blood bath again," he asserted.

He said that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah who also held portfolio of home minister has failed miserably in maintaining law and order while police was being used only to target and harass political opponents and patronizing outlaws and their illegal businesses.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that a new series of criminal activities has begun in Sindh with attacks on trains, Rangers' installations and targeting civilians on ethnic basis. A founder member of PTI Rana Sakhawat Rajput was targeted in Qambar Shahdadkot districts a few days ago while two more farm labourers were also killed on the same pretext and later a banned nationalist outfit claimed the responsibility of attacks, he added.

"Not a single perpetrator of the terrorist incidents was apprehended so far nor we expect that Sindh police will be able to catch assassins of Irfan Mahar, Rana Sakhawat or Nousheen Shah because Sindh police was heavily politicized and they were engaged in specially assigned duties," Haleem stated.

Four murder cases occurred in his electoral constituency within two weeks while dozens of FIRs of other crimes were registered as well, the opposition leader said alleging that, police force that was being controlled by deputy commissioner of the district was deputed to provide security to land grabbers and help construction of boundary walls around encroached lands.

He said that Murad Ali Shah was playing Sindh card for political point scoring but it was spreading hatred and promoting ethnic divisions in the province while people of Sindh were gripped by sense of insecurity and dismay.

IG Police Sindh was powerless and subordinate police officers were reporting to irrelevant persons, Haleem Adil noted and suggested that IG Sindh and police department has to play their statuary role for protection of lives and properties of citizens.

He also urged the CM Sindh to play his due role for alleviating the situation and maintenance of law and order in the province to prove his mettle through performance instead of fanning the flames.

Haleem Adil assured the lawyers fraternity of PTI's support and said that if law and order do not improve in the province his party will take on the streets.