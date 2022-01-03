UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Failed In Supplying Fertilizer, DAP To Growers: PTI Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Sindh Govt failed in supplying fertilizer, DAP to growers: PTI leader

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Qureshi on Monday said Sindh Govt had failed to ensure supply of the fertilizer and DAP to the growers of the province as a result of which agriculture production would likely to be affected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Qureshi on Monday said Sindh Govt had failed to ensure supply of the fertilizer and DAP to the growers of the province as a result of which agriculture production would likely to be affected.

In a statement, PTI leader said PPP's provincial government was involved in black marketing and hoarding of the fertilizer and DAP.

Congratulating the newly elected body of Hyderabad Cameramen Association, Qureshi said now it was the responsibility of the elected representatives of the association to expose the injustices done to the people of Hyderabad, the deplorable condition of the city and the excesses of the provincial government.

He said the cameramen of the electronic media always playing dynamic role in resolving issues of the people.

He said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf will raise voice against injustices with the people of Sindh.

