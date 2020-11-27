UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Failed To Enforce The Corona SOPs: Imran Qureshi

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:56 PM

Sindh govt failed to enforce the Corona SOPs: Imran Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter's President Imran Qureshi has said the Sindh government has practically failed to enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter's President Imran Qureshi has said the Sindh government has practically failed to enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention of COVID-19. Talking to the media here on Friday, Qureshi said the second wave of the coronavirus was infecting a large number of the people while also claiming lives.

"But the provincial government has left the entire task of implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs on the district administrations which have failed to ensure enforcement of the SOPs," Qureshi observed and blamed the bureaucrats for being lethargic as they remained confined to their offices.

He recalled that when the first wave of the virus had hit the country, the provincial government had then set up the quarantine centers and was also providing relief to the affected people. "Now the provincial government has absolved itself of all responsibilities as the entire task of managing the situation has been handed over to the district administrations and the police," he said. Qureshi appealed to the people to self restrain and ensure adherence to the SOPs by staying at home, avoiding crowded places, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 5,000 vehicles used Dubai’s smart impound s ..

27 minutes ago

US Air Force Testing New Software Platform to Tap ..

40 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

41 seconds ago

Pindi Bhattian toll plaza set up before PTI came t ..

5 minutes ago

North Korea Builds 2,300 Houses for Residents of T ..

5 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Wallace Tells Russian Opposition Europ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.