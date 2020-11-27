Sindh govt failed to enforce the Corona SOPs: Imran Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter's President Imran Qureshi has said the Sindh government has practically failed to enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter's President Imran Qureshi has said the Sindh government has practically failed to enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention of COVID-19. Talking to the media here on Friday, Qureshi said the second wave of the coronavirus was infecting a large number of the people while also claiming lives.

"But the provincial government has left the entire task of implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs on the district administrations which have failed to ensure enforcement of the SOPs," Qureshi observed and blamed the bureaucrats for being lethargic as they remained confined to their offices.

He recalled that when the first wave of the virus had hit the country, the provincial government had then set up the quarantine centers and was also providing relief to the affected people. "Now the provincial government has absolved itself of all responsibilities as the entire task of managing the situation has been handed over to the district administrations and the police," he said. Qureshi appealed to the people to self restrain and ensure adherence to the SOPs by staying at home, avoiding crowded places, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.