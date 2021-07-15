UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Fails To Control Inflation Before Eid: Shafqat Shah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Thursday said that the Sindh government has completely failed to control inflation before Eid-ul-Azha.

