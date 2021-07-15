Sindh Govt Fails To Control Inflation Before Eid: Shafqat Shah
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:27 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Thursday said that the Sindh government has completely failed to control inflation before Eid-ul-Azha.
In a statement issued here, he said that prices of essential commodities were touching the sky and provincial ministers were doing nothing adding that the inflation has broken all the previous records.
Shafqat Ali Shah further said, the common man was suffering and was forced to live a miserable life.