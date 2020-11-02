UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Fails To Curb Artificial Price Hike: Imran Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:26 PM

Sindh govt fails to curb artificial price hike: Imran Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi on Monday said that Sindh government failed to curb the artificial price hike in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi on Monday said that Sindh government failed to curb the artificial price hike in the province.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said the provincial government was trying to blame others' of its own failure.

He observed the prices of vegetables, flour, sugar and other edible items had suddenly spiraled up to the level which was beyond the buying capacity of poor people.

"But sadly the provincial government was interested in doing politics even on this matter," he lamented.

He said the season of sugarcane crushing had started and that sugar was available in abundant quantities in the market.

There was at present no reason for the high price of sugar in the market but the elements involved in black marketing were keeping the price high, he noted.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Hyderabad Price Market Government Flour

Recent Stories

Race to save whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass st ..

12 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns petitions against Sindh Hig ..

12 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure : A ..

12 minutes ago

Bulgaria police to cover virus ambulance shortage

14 minutes ago

FM shares concerns with German counterpart over ri ..

14 minutes ago

SSP internal accountability assumes charge

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.