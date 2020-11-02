Sindh govt fails to curb artificial price hike: Imran Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi on Monday said that Sindh government failed to curb the artificial price hike in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi on Monday said that Sindh government failed to curb the artificial price hike in the province.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said the provincial government was trying to blame others' of its own failure.

He observed the prices of vegetables, flour, sugar and other edible items had suddenly spiraled up to the level which was beyond the buying capacity of poor people.

"But sadly the provincial government was interested in doing politics even on this matter," he lamented.

He said the season of sugarcane crushing had started and that sugar was available in abundant quantities in the market.

There was at present no reason for the high price of sugar in the market but the elements involved in black marketing were keeping the price high, he noted.