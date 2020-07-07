Sindh govt fails to deliver: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said it was responsibility of the Sindh government to punish the perpetrators of Baldia factory fire incident.

Pakistan Peoples Party was ruling in the province since last 12 years, and it had failed to deliver for welfare and development of masses, he said, adding it could not give justice to the bereaved families of the Baldia factory fire incident.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said law and order situation was a provincial subject and it was responsibility of the provinces to maintain that.

He said all the political parties should contribute for the progress of the country instead of criticizing each others. He urged the opposition parties to play a constructive politics rather than doing political point scoring on non-issues.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fulfilling the promises made during the general election 2018 to bring prosperity in the country.