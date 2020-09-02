Sindh govt fails to deliver: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Wednesday said the Sindh government had totally failed to deliver for welfare and bringing any change in living standard of the common man of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Wednesday said the Sindh government had totally failed to deliver for welfare and bringing any change in living standard of the common man of the province.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Peoples' Party had been ruling in Sindh for last 12 years but it did not provide relief to the people in any difficult situation or calamity.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to launch mega projects to contribute its services for the development of Karachi .

She said the PPP provincial government was responsible for urban flooding as illegal encroachment had established on nullahs in the mega city.

Replying to a question, she said Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being an absconder and certified criminal should come back to the country to face the corruption cases registered against him.