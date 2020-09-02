UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Fails To Deliver: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:32 PM

Sindh govt fails to deliver: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Wednesday said the Sindh government had totally failed to deliver for welfare and bringing any change in living standard of the common man of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Wednesday said the Sindh government had totally failed to deliver for welfare and bringing any change in living standard of the common man of the province.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Peoples' Party had been ruling in Sindh for last 12 years but it did not provide relief to the people in any difficult situation or calamity.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to launch mega projects to contribute its services for the development of Karachi .

She said the PPP provincial government was responsible for urban flooding as illegal encroachment had established on nullahs in the mega city.

Replying to a question, she said Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being an absconder and certified criminal should come back to the country to face the corruption cases registered against him.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Man Criminals Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

2 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

2 minutes ago

Half of Sindh province flooded in rains, urgent re ..

16 seconds ago

HESCO recovers Rs. 0.389 m during recovery operati ..

17 seconds ago

Canada's Liberal, Conservative Parties in Tie Ahea ..

25 seconds ago

Montenegro's Ruling Party States Readiness to Form ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.