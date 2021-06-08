Sindh Govt fails to distribute irrigation water in Sindh: Makhdoom Zain Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Shah Qureshi on Tuesday said Sindh Government have failed in distribution of irrigation water to tail end farmers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Shah Qureshi on Tuesday said Sindh Government have failed in distribution of irrigation water to tail end farmers.

He said the issue of shortage of water was being politicized to divert attention of the people from deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Shah said there was an overall shortage of water in the country and both Sindh and Punjab were sharing it equally but the PPP government have raised that issue to get political mileage.

He said keeping in view of existing shortage, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was distributing available water to all provinces as per the Water Accord of 1991.

Due to inefficient distribution of Indus river water in Sindh, poor and tail end farmers are not being given proper water for cultivation of agricultural crops, Makhdoom Zain Shah said and rejected the allegations on Punjab for stealing water from Sindh.

He said the economy was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and despite COVID-19 pandemic, the growth was recorded at 3.94% of the GDP.

The inflation is under control now and the economy is also on the right track of stability, he added.

He said the Sindh government is responsible for the worst water crisis in the tail end areas of the province despite availability of more than enough water in the system.

It is the height of injustice and callousness on part of the provincial rulers in Sindh that farmers are not getting the water they require for the crop cultivation despite the fact that water is available, he said and added that PTI leader Ali Palh has been booked in fake case when he had disclosed the water theft in Tando Allahyar by ruling party stalwarts.

Makhdoom Zain said people of Umerkot and Tharparkar had voted in favour of Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the 2018 general election and had committed themselves to the uplift of the constituency. He said he was going to Umerkot to inaugurate Ghousia Stadium as per the commitment While expressing his condolences with the families of Millat express passengers who had lost their lives in the tragic train accident that occurred near Daharki on Monday he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered inquiry of the accident and strict action will be taken against the responsible Railway officials after receipt of the report.

MNA and parliamentary secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi condemned shelling on peaceful protesters in front of Bahria Town Karachi and said the PPP government was behind what had happened at Bahria Town Karachi.

He also condemned the act of setting ablaze property of Bahria Town and said the Sindh Government should resolve issues of the villagers by holding dialogues with them.

PTI members in National Assembly, Senate and provincial Assembly of Sindh never ever compromised on issues of Sindh such as water and encroachments, Lal Malhi said and added that Sindh government should release water to Badin, Umerkot, Tharpakar, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar district without any delay.

MNA Jai Parkash said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was not paying heed towards resolution of issues of people of the tail end like Badin, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas.

He said PTI members had allocated special funds for development work in different areas of the above-mentioned districts while the Sindh government had neglected people of lower Sindh.

The chairman Minority Rights Commission Chela Ram Kewlani and a large number of PTI workers were also present on the occasion.