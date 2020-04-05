Sindh govt fails to distribute ration among Poor,needy people : Imran Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad Division's President Imran Qureshi has said Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government has failed to start distribution of ration among the people even after 14 days of the lockdown.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Qureshi deplored that the provincial government had also failed to provide other required facilities to the people whose livelihoods had been snatched by the lockdown.

"The people have been facing starvation particularly those whose lives survived on their daily wages," he said.

"The provincial government has even not provide personal protective equipment to the doctors and the paramedics who are at the frontline in the fight against the corona virus," he observed.

Qureshi said the lockdown will remain ineffective until the people deprived of their daily wages and those belonging to the low earning groups were not provided the government support in the form of cash or kind.