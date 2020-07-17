Sindh govt fails to regulate rising flour prices: PTI Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has alleged the Sindh government for failing to control the rising flour prices.

In a statement issued here on Friday Qureshi said that the due to the inefficiency and irresponsibility of Sindh government was going to cause another wheat and flour crisis in the province as they were failed to regulate price hike once again. He deplored that the flour price had been raised without official approval by Rs5 per kilogram by the flour mills. "The Sindh government and the Sindh food Department have become hubs of corruption," he alleged.

Qureshi said corruption in the government's wheat procurement and distribution of the gunny sacks had become a yearly routine. "Neither this corruption is stopped nor the corrupt officers brought to the book," he lamented. He said the flour mills were buying wheat from the open market where the hoarders had artificially enhanced the wheat price. He added that the flour mills themselves were involved in plundering the people. Qureshi demanded that the flour mills should be supplied the required quantity of wheat and the flour price should be strictly regulated.