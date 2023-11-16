Open Menu

Sindh Govt Files Appeal Regarding Judgment Against Civilians' Trials In Army Courts

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sindh govt files appeal regarding judgment against civilians' trials in army courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Sindh government on Thursday moved an appeal to Supreme Court against the judgment for termination of civilians’ trials in army court.

The Advocate general Sindh filed the appeal on behalf of the provincial government.

It prayed the court to restore the terminated clauses of Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

It also prayed the court to suspend the judgment till the final verdict into the appeal.

The appeal said that the trials of accused involved in attacks on army assets should be conducted in army courts.

It may be mentioned here that the court had nullified the trial of civilians in army courts in its judgment on October 23.

