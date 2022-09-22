Sindh govt fixes flour price at Rs65 per kg

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh government has fixed flour price at Rs65 per kg in the province on Wednesday.

This was announced by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon. He said retail price of 10kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs650 while one kg flour will be available at Rs65 in the retail market.

The ex-mill price of flour will be Rs64 per kg and Rs640 for the 10kg.