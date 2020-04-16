Sindh Govt focused to enhance coronavirus testing capacity upto 5000 per day : Minister

The testing capacity to conduct coronavirus test of the Sindh Government has now been increased from 1500 per day to 2500 per day and efforts are being made to further enhance it upto 5000

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The testing capacity to conduct coronavirus test of the Sindh Government has now been increased from 1500 per day to 2500 per day and efforts are being made to further enhance it upto 5000.

This views were expressed by Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah after receiving testing kits, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that the Sindh government was trying to increase its capacity of conducting coronovirus test upto 5,000 per day by the end of April.

Nasir said that the decision of the lockdown across the Sindh was made in the public interest.

He said an organized and coordinated lock down was the only effective way to get rid of the coronavirus. "If we succeed in a fully organized and coordinated lock down, we will soon be able to get rid of this pandemic," he said.

Nasir said that the Sindh government was also fully aware of the problems of the business community, especially small businessmen, adding that, standard operating procedures were being formulated in this regard, so that even when the businesses opened, the spread of the coronavirus could be prevented.