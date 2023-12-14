Open Menu

Sindh Govt Focuses On Eradication Of GBV, Welfare Of Women: Sindh Caretaker Minister For Information, Minority Affairs And Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Sindh govt focuses on eradication of GBV, welfare of women: Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah, here on Thursday, said that the Sindh government was focusing on eradication of gender-based violence and welfare of women, children and all vulnerable segments of the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah, here on Thursday, said that the Sindh government was focusing on eradication of gender-based violence and welfare of women, children and all vulnerable segments of the society.

He was addressing the second conference of the Multi Sectoral Coordination Committee (MSCC) on gender based violence that was organized by Pathfinder International in collaboration with UNFPA Pakistan funded Sehat Mand Khnadan (SMK) Project and MSCC on Gender Based Violence.

The minister said that Sindh had taken lead in very progressive legislation in all important sectors but it was not enough to make laws and their effective implementation was also necessary.

Emphasizing on effective implementation of laws with full passion and determination, he said that respect and fear of the law and deterrence to crimes could only be created by strict implementation of the law.

Stressing on joint efforts for welfare and betterment of all the citizens without any discrimination, he said that funds allocated by government for the purpose should reach their rightful and deserving beneficiaries.

Referring to heinous murder incident of a minor girl in Ranipur town of Sindh, Ahmad Shah said that Fatima Phariro had become a symbol of oppression and helplessness.

“We have to help every Fatima Phariro so that no one's sister or daughter can be a victim of persecution,” he urged.

He said that some cultural stereotypes and misconceptions were also connected with gender based violence but it was imperative for all of us to support and help the victim and oppressed and under privileged sections of the society.

He said that friends of the minority community have urged that the laws be strictly implemented in letter and spirit.

On the occasion, caretaker Minister of Law and Human Rights Umar Soomro said that there was still a lot of work to be done to reduce violence against women and children.

He suggested that some improvements could be made in the the law of testimony to reduce gender based violence.

The law minister said that government has planned to provide scholarships of Rs. 25000 for human rights training in schools and madaris.

He informed that improvements were being made in the process of appointment of medico-legal officers.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Fakhar Alam Irfan and Additional Chief Secretary Home Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon and other speakers also addressed the conference.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Minority Law Minister Lead Women All Government

Recent Stories

SIFC reviews progress of policy initiatives, key s ..

SIFC reviews progress of policy initiatives, key sector projects

3 minutes ago
 BoE pauses, ECB tipped to follow as rate cut press ..

BoE pauses, ECB tipped to follow as rate cut pressure mounts

3 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's support to Kashmiris; reje ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's support to Kashmiris; rejects Indian SC verdict as polit ..

33 seconds ago
 Khuli Kuthchery held in Union Council Boi

Khuli Kuthchery held in Union Council Boi

36 seconds ago
 Robust national maritime sector provides foundatio ..

Robust national maritime sector provides foundation for sustainable economic fut ..

38 seconds ago
 Sale of mobile SIMs banned in streets, residential ..

Sale of mobile SIMs banned in streets, residential areas

40 seconds ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.2 billion

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support ..

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO

9 minutes ago
 USC reduces Ghee, cooking oil prices

USC reduces Ghee, cooking oil prices

1 hour ago
 Aqeel moves to semifinal of Begum Kulsum Saifullah ..

Aqeel moves to semifinal of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan C’ships

1 hour ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely in upper KP, GB, Northwes ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely in upper KP, GB, Northwest

1 hour ago
 USAID provides engineering graduates immersive ind ..

USAID provides engineering graduates immersive industry exposure for energy sect ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan