Sindh Govt Focuses On Inclusive Education For Children With Disabilities : Qasim Naveed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday said, Sindh Government was focusing on imparting inclusive education to children with disabilities as modern world has adopted inclusive education for these children.

This he said as a chief guest here at Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre Malir.

He said that so far special education institutions, working under DEPD, have been providing education to differently abled children upto class eight.

On the occasion Qasim Naveed and Provincial minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch inaugurated computer centre in the building as ten computers and one LED have been donated by Chairman District Committee Malir.

Speaking on the occasion Qasim Naveed said that DEPD has been taking all out efforts to provide better health care and education facilities to special children and also coordinating with other stakeholders as well to get better results.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch appreciated the performance of DEPD and said that due to the efforts of Sindh Government, so many differently- abled children, having got education and vocational training, had got jobs and he would support them in their efforts.

On the occasion Chairman District Zakat Committee Malir Sardar Imam Bux said that five more computers would also be donated to institution as to provide modern education to them.

Director DEPD Ghulam Nabi Nizamani said that DEPD was working well and providing good quality education and health care facilities to children with disabilities.

