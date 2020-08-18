Sindh Govt focuses to increase productivity, market access of dairy value chain activity : Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi Tuesday said Sindh government was keen to improve the productivity and develop market access for growth of dairy value chain activity as well as ameliorate economic position of small and medium livestock farmers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):Sindh Minister Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi Tuesday said Sindh government was keen to improve the productivity and develop market access for growth of dairy value chain activity as well as ameliorate economic position of small and medium livestock farmers.

This he said while reviewing the Sindh Agriculture Growth project-Livestock assisted by World Bank implemented through Livestock & Fisheries Department Government of Sindh, said a statement.

He informed that through this project 153 milk potential villages are identified and communities have been organized into 153 milk producer groups (MPGs) in 10 project targeted districts. Out of 153 MPGs, 104 MPGs have been facilitated with newly constructed chiller rooms and milk chillers along with allied equipment, besides that more 49 chiller rooms are in bidding process, he added.

He said that the project aims providing opportunities to the small and the medium livestock farmers to sell milk at optimum price. With the help of these chillers now milk is being collected hygienically, tested electronically and paid as per quality while electronic milk testing has helped reduction in adulteration trend of milk, he added.

The Sindh Livestock Minister has further informed that due to capacity building of farmers and extensive animal health service (M&E report 2019), animal milk production increased upto 28.

4%. Through this project animal health services are been provided to more than 4 lakh 50 thousand animals in project targeted villages. The beneficiaries of this project intervention are approximately 20,000 in which more than 8,000 females and more than 11,700 males are included, he said.

The trainings on the topic of animal feeds and fodders, animal health management and animal reproduction, breeding and genetic improvement have been provided to more than 5700 farmers and more than 200 extension services has been delivered to the field staff in 10 project target districts.

Moreover, 23 workshops, 3 international exposure visits, 2 seminar and symposium, more than 500 artificial inseminations trainees and 20 ultrasound and xray trainees have been produced under the project.

The solar operated water pumps have been installed at two pilot MPGs. Currently about 1100 large and 10,000 small animals are drinking water from project provided facility as well as human population use water for drinking.

The frequent watering to animals has remarkable impact on milk production. Two solar operated water pumps for irrigation have been installed on pilot basis at Mithrio Soomra for cultivation of fodder crops to feed animals in drought season.

This step is taken on pilot basis and will be replicate in future. This intervention is especially for Tharparkar to avoid migration of animals during off rain season.