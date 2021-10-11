Sindh govt for provision of basic amenities at public doorsteps: Nasir Shah

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said the present government was taking all possible steps for the provision of basic facilities to the people of rural, urban and backward areas of the province.

The minister was presiding over a meeting here in Conference Hall of Commissioner Office Larkana to review the ongoing development schemes.

Talking to media men, he said the today's meeting was for the development work which was held on the special direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Nasir Shah said the provision of clean drinking water, strong sewerage system and other basic facilities was a part of the vision of party chairman.

The present government was striving to provide all basic amenities at the doorsteps of the people and upgrade their life standard within shortest possible time, he added.

He said the government of Sindh appreciated every suggestion and advice which was related to the betterment and welfare of the people of the province.

According to Sindh local government minister, before approving any new project, it was important to keep in mind all the legal points and other important aspects.

The Sindh government wanted to provide its people a living standard with a modern lifestyle.

He told that all the development schemes including the ongoing development schemes and the remaining schemes should be completed soon.

He further told that the garbage issue, we would shift the areas outside the city, which had already been tendered.

He said the contract had been given to China Company on merit. The company would start work very soon in Karachi, Hyderabad, Rohri and Larkana under the Solid West Management system.

In response to a question, the provincial minister said the party chairman came here and also visited some union councils of Larkana city, but for some reason he was returned and would come again and visit the remaining union councils.

In reply to another question, the minister said all jobs would be given on merit.

Earlier, the provincial minister presiding over the meeting in Larkana, he said these meetings were being carried out on the directives of the party chairman, who directed that all out efforts being made to provide basic facilities to the people of Sindh.

The Sindh minister informed the meeting that he had prepared a scheme for graveyard in Larkana city. The land would be allocated for graveyard very soon, he added.

He directed the officers to complete the ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time so that they could be proved useful for the public as well as create new schemes for the welfare of the people.

He said special attention should be taken of the quality of the ongoing development schemes.

Public Health Engineering Department officials told the meeting that 40 schemes were underway, of which about 20 would be completed by December 2021.

During the meeting, RDD officials told that there were five schemes in the department which would be completed soon.

Jamil Ahmed Soomro said Larkana required at least 130 acres of land for the graveyard (city silent).

He further said the work of the Solid Waste Management would be started soon.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department to give them a week for the land required for oxidation ponds, so that they could be given land.

The minister said Solid Waste Management was being started initially in Karachi, Hyderabad, Rohri and Larkana. The staffers would take garbage from home to home, in order to make the cities clean and beautiful.

Commissioner Larkana Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, Political Secretary to PPP Chairman Jamil Ahmed Soomro, officials of Public Health Engineering Department, Rural Development Department and other officials concerned attended the meeting.