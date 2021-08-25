Sindh govt for provision of immediate relief to general public: CM Advisor

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio Wednesday said that warehouses and offices were being set up at different districts of the province in the wake of damages caused by expected disasters and for immediate provision of relief and availability of relief material

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio Wednesday said that warehouses and offices were being set up at different districts of the province in the wake of damages caused by expected disasters and for immediate provision of relief and availability of relief material.

He was talking to officials during a visit and inspection of construction work of a warehouse carried out by Provincial Disaster Management Authority Sindh near Nawabshah.

He said it would be an effort of the provincial government to form a better mechanism for immediate relief to the general public in case of any likely emergent situation.

Haji Rasool Bux Chandio inspected the under construction warehouse and directed officials of related departments to complete the construction of one warehouse and office block included in the project at the earliest.

He said that a boundary wall should also be constructed for prevention and safety of the project.

Briefing the advisor, the executive engineer working on the project said that the project comprising 3 warehouses, underground water tank, cold storage and office building is under construction on an area of ten acres since 2018.

He said that due to pandemic situation and unavailability of funds had delayed the work but work on the project has expedited following the release of funds. He said that construction work of the office block and one warehouse is completed up to roof level while work on two other warehouses is in progress.

Director General of PDMA Sindh Syed Suleman Shah, Deputy Commissioner SBA Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Assistant Commissioners Nawabshah and Sakrand and other related officials were present on the occasion.

The advisor later held a meeting with Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and collected information about rescue and relief work.