UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt For Provision Of Immediate Relief To General Public: CM Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:11 PM

Sindh govt for provision of immediate relief to general public: CM Advisor

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio Wednesday said that warehouses and offices were being set up at different districts of the province in the wake of damages caused by expected disasters and for immediate provision of relief and availability of relief material

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio Wednesday said that warehouses and offices were being set up at different districts of the province in the wake of damages caused by expected disasters and for immediate provision of relief and availability of relief material.

He was talking to officials during a visit and inspection of construction work of a warehouse carried out by Provincial Disaster Management Authority Sindh near Nawabshah.

He said it would be an effort of the provincial government to form a better mechanism for immediate relief to the general public in case of any likely emergent situation.

Haji Rasool Bux Chandio inspected the under construction warehouse and directed officials of related departments to complete the construction of one warehouse and office block included in the project at the earliest.

He said that a boundary wall should also be constructed for prevention and safety of the project.

Briefing the advisor, the executive engineer working on the project said that the project comprising 3 warehouses, underground water tank, cold storage and office building is under construction on an area of ten acres since 2018.

He said that due to pandemic situation and unavailability of funds had delayed the work but work on the project has expedited following the release of funds. He said that construction work of the office block and one warehouse is completed up to roof level while work on two other warehouses is in progress.

Director General of PDMA Sindh Syed Suleman Shah, Deputy Commissioner SBA Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Assistant Commissioners Nawabshah and Sakrand and other related officials were present on the occasion.

The advisor later held a meeting with Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and collected information about rescue and relief work.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water Visit Nawabshah Progress Tank Sakrand 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Lebanese Hospitals Forced to Scale Down Operations ..

Lebanese Hospitals Forced to Scale Down Operations Due to Electricity Shortage

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan accepts PTI's requ ..

Election Commission of Pakistan accepts PTI's request for one-year extension in ..

1 minute ago
 NASA Chief Says US in Space Race With China, Wants ..

NASA Chief Says US in Space Race With China, Wants Beijing as Partner

1 minute ago
 WHO Hopes to Get More Medical Aid to Afghanistan b ..

WHO Hopes to Get More Medical Aid to Afghanistan by End of This Week - Official

1 minute ago
 US House Panel Asks Pentagon, Other Agencies to Pr ..

US House Panel Asks Pentagon, Other Agencies to Provide Records on Capitol Riot ..

8 minutes ago
 Farmers' assistance among govt's foremost prioriti ..

Farmers' assistance among govt's foremost priorities: Prime Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.