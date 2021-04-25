Sindh Govt for releasing grant to HDA ,WASA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The workers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have breathed a sigh of relief after the Sindh Government on Saturday moved a summary to the finance department for releasing Rs.140.557 million grant to the authority.

The official sources informed here on Sunday that the amount was the second installment of over Rs.280 million grant whose first installment was released some months ago by the provincial government.

The HDA Employees' Union (CBA) General Secretary Abdul Qayum Bhatti said the unpaid salaries and pensions of 2 months would be paid from that amount.

According to him, the authority had defaulted payment of salaries and pensions of 8 months of the regular employees while the arrears of those employed on work charge basis had accumulated to 9 months.

He said the unpaid employees had been continuously coping with financial straits and even in the holy month of Ramadan they were unable to properly feed their children.