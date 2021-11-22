UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt For 'social Registry' Through Polio Workers: Chief Secy

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:07 PM

Sindh govt for 'social registry' through polio workers: Chief secy

The Sindh government has planned to carry out door-to-door 'social registry' through polio workers to prepare a database on the socioeconomic condition of the people in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Sindh government has planned to carry out door-to-door 'social registry' through polio workers to prepare a database on the socioeconomic condition of the people in the province.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said this while presiding over an important meeting on Monday here at Sindh Secretariat.

The chief secretary said the provincial government, during the coronavirus pandemic, felt the need for the registry number to provide direct relief to the people.

He said a 'special social registry number' would be issued to all the people of the province.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said the special social registry number would enable efficient and transparent delivery of government relief to the people.

He further said the Sindh cabinet had approved Rs350 million for social registry campaign.

He said after getting information through door-to-door campaign by polio workers, a database of this information would be created at the provincial level.

The chief secretary directed the officers concerned that an effective awareness campaign should be launched on media before the launch of the registry campaign.

He further said special training would be provided to all polio workers for the campaign.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that the polio workers would collect information from the public through a closed-ended questionnaire and after that a special social registry number would be issued to the people.

Besides others the meeting was attended by Secretary Social Welfare Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary Implementation and Coordination Riaz Hussain Soomro.

