Sindh govt for strengthening local governments: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday said that the provincial government was interested in strengthening and empowerment of local governments and seriously considering different options in this regard.

He informed that he had served as District Nazim Sukkur for two consecutive terms and added municipal functions had never been the responsibility of Nazims. It has always remained the responsibility of towns.

While chairing the Sindh Cabinet's Sub- Committee on Devolution at Click office, the Provincial Minister added that he was in favour of strengthening and empowering local councils, said a news release.

He said that legislation was underway for devolution of functions of water board, building control authority and solid waste management on regional level. They have to prepare comprehensive recommendations on the devolution of powers on which final decision would be taken at the highest forum.

On the occasion, Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani said that dispute was on the issue of authority and financial independence of district governments.

He said that Sindh government was transferring control of property tax collection to the district government. He was of view that they have to prepare comprehensive draft on which other political parties would be consulted, besides the sessions of public hearing on the devolution would also be conducted.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab suggested that they should not go for new experience on devolution; instead existing laws should be improved.

"After every ten year, new laws come which create confusion about the responsibilities of different local government agencies," he added.

The Sub-committee on devolution thoroughly reviewed the 1979 act, SLGO 2001 and SLGO 2013. The meeting also reviewed Kamal Azfar's local government model in details.

Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmed Shah, Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed and others also attended the meeting.