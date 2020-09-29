UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Fully Committed For Livestock Owners' Rehabilitation: Bari Pitafi

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

Sindh Govt fully committed for livestock owners' rehabilitation: Bari Pitafi

The recent unprecedented heavy rains not only caused damages to infrastructure and devastated agriculture crops but also spread contiguous diseases among animals and the provincial government is fully committed to protect livestock and rehabilitate their owners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The recent unprecedented heavy rains not only caused damages to infrastructure and devastated agriculture crops but also spread contiguous diseases among animals and the provincial government is fully committed to protect livestock and rehabilitate their owners.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Eng: Abdul Bari Pitafi while talking to media persons after attending the ceremony of distribution of motorcycles and kits among those who completed artificial insemination training at Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Tuesday.

He said that recent unprecedented heavy rains had caused heavy damages in 12 districts of the province and the provincial government on the directives of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been engaged in relief and rehabilitation of rain affected people of these districts.

The facilities being provided to livestock owners are also a part of the government efforts to protect animals from contiguous diseases.

The provincial government had spent a huge amount for training of artificial insemination and now it was the responsibility of trainers to share their experience to livestock owners so that they could be able to adopt the latest technologies of the field, he said.

He also called upon the officers and employees of livestock department to have close contacts with livestock owners and provide maximum facilities to them so that the livestock sector could be promoted and the country and province could be self-sufficient in dairy products.

There was the need of using modern methods for promotion of dairy products like milk, butter and ghee, he said and added that it would also help in improving the socio -economic condition of the dairy farmers.

