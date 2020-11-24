UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Fully Committed To Adopt Precautionary Measures: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the provincial government fully committed to adopt all precautionary measures against COVID-19 to save the people from pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the provincial government fully committed to adopt all precautionary measures against COVID-19 to save the people from pandemic.Addressing a reception hosted by Sindh Khanzada Itehad and later talking to media persons here at a local hostel on Tuesday, the minister informed that in view of spread of second wave of COVID-19, the government has decided to lock education institutions from November 26 to December 24, 2020 and later these institutions will be closed from December 25 to January 10, 2021 on account of winter vacations.

He however maintained that no student will be promoted to the next class without examination. He said that there was no substitution of acquiring knowledge in classes however due to unavoidable circumstances as a result of COVID-19, the government has decided to stop academic activities in the premises of education institutions.

More Stories From Pakistan

