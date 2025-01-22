Sindh govt gears up efforts for swift launch of EV Taxi service

Sindh Government to further accelerate efforts for launch of EV Taxi Service as an affordable and environment friendly option for commuters in Karachi and extend facilitation for developing charging infrastructure and providing financing models

A high level meeting held here on Wednesday also resolved to expedite the establishment of charging stations for EV taxis and also reviewed various banking models to ensure the availability, accessibility, and financial viability of EV taxis on easy installment plans for unemployed youth.

According to a statement issued, Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired the meeting alongside Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. The Secretary P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority, PD People’s Bus Service and other officials attended.

The meeting was briefed on the operational model, benefits, and affordability of the electric taxis. The officials apprised that the passengers would be able to travel up to 200 km in EV vehicles for Rs. 1,800, thus the service would be economical and friendly to the environment as well.

Sharjeel Memon and Nasir Shah instructed the relevant departments to ensure the timely completion of the necessary infrastructure, including EV charging stations.

They emphasized that the EV taxi service would revolutionize Sindh's transportation system by offering an environment friendly and affordable alternative, reaffirming their commitment to launching the service without delay.

The senior minister directed for the measures for launch of the first batch of EV taxis by February, and stated that this initiative aligns with their vision for a modern and sustainable transport system.

He added that it will create employment opportunities for the youth, protect the environment, and encourage investment.

The Energy Minister stated that their goal is to establish a comprehensive EV ecosystem in Sindh, encompassing everything from charging infrastructure to modern financing models under which EV taxis would be made available to unemployed youth on easy installment plans with the support of banks.

He stated that the vision of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is to empower individuals and make them self-reliant, enabling them to contribute to a brighter future.